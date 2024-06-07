article

A 28-year-old San Jose woman is accused of stabbing a man to death during an alleged disturbance.

Officers received a 911 call on Sunday about a man bleeding and not breathing in the area of North 17th and East Santa Clara streets, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene around 11:19 a.m. and found the victim suffering from at least one stab wound.

The 911 caller told officers the victim may have been involved in a disturbance.

The suspect fled the scene.

The police department's homicide unit began investigating the man's death and identified the suspect as Sylvia Ortega.

Ortega was arrested on Wednesday and booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. Authorities have not revealed if the victim and Ortega knew each other.

The victim's name is not being released at this time.