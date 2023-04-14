San Jose Fire responds to apartment explosion
The San Jose Fire Department responded to an explosion in a six-unit apartment complex near Leigh Ave. and Stokes Street, Friday morning.
There were no reported injuries. Residents of one unit were displaced, the fire department said. San Jose Fire asked the public to avoid the area.
The fire department posted on their social media about the explosion at around 10 a.m.
This is a developing story and updates will be provided throughout the day.