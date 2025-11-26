San Jose's 'magical' Holiday Lights debuts at Discovery Meadow

The Brief San Jose Holiday Lights, a five-acre festival of glowing displays, is now open at Discovery Meadow. The festival includes a White Christmas Wonderland filled with polar bears and penguins. There's also a Golden Christmas area, a celestial garden and other zones highlighting mythical creatures and California wildlife.



The South Bay is welcoming a new seasonal attraction this year. San Jose Holiday Lights, a five-acre festival of glowing displays, is now open at Discovery Meadow.

The immersive walk-through experience features everything from classic holiday staples to dragons, dinosaurs and even Hello Kitty.

"It’s very bright and I like it," said one young visitor said while taking in the sixty-foot towering tree.

Alen Huang, helped bring the first-of-its-kind San Jose attraction to life.

"As a parent of three, I always want to bring the kids somewhere that is magical," said Huang.

Guests begin their journey through a "Christmas Corridor" before entering six themed zones. One of the most popular features is a walk-through Santa display.

"Yeah, you get to walk through Santa’s mouth. Kids like that part," a visitor said.

What to expect at Holiday Lights

What we know:

The festival includes a White Christmas Wonderland filled with polar bears and penguins. There's also a Golden Christmas area, a celestial garden and other zones highlighting mythical creatures and California wildlife. Scattered throughout is the event’s mascot, the DOCA, a handcrafted creature described as part dog, part cat.

Other installations pay tribute to the Bay Area’s diverse cultural communities.

While the experience leans less traditional than a typical holiday light display, visitors say that’s part of its charm.

"Maybe not traditional, but I think it’s a pretty cool idea to bring this into Christmas," one guest said.

San Jose Holiday Lights runs nightly at Discovery Meadow through Jan. 4.