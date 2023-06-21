San Jose hopes summer block parties will lure people back downtown

The summer solstice brings a push by San Jose officials to lure people back to downtown.

Multiple concerts and block parties are planned to happen over the next three months.

The South of First Area, also known as the SoFA District, usually has an active nightlife. However, partygoers will get an early start on Thursday with the second neighborhood block party of the year.

"We’re just using this opportunity to bring people together, show off our downtown. We’re intentionally investing in downtown vibrancy," said Mayor Matt Mahan.

Mahan said the first block party was held in May and was a huge success.

"We had small businesses tell us they made an entire month’s rent because of the block party. So this is just an example of what our downtown can be at its best," he said.

From the 1980s to 2000s, San Jose held Music in the Park at Plaza de César Chávez. But over the years, crime, unruly crowds, and an economic downturn killed the crowds and eventually the event.

"There are a lot of crazy people out here. And there are a lot of kids out here. Security is a must man," one attendee told KTVU in 2008.

This latest push will leverage the resources of the Urban Vibrancy Institute, the city, and the San Jose Downtown Association, in hopes of replacing scenes of deserted storefronts and empty sidewalks with abundant foot traffic.

Officials are hopeful free events like "Make Music San Jose," a series of free concerts, and summer block parties will be the equivalent of a pied piper, luring downtown dwellers back to the heart of the valley while also helping businesses shake off lingering effects of the COVID shutdown.

"And the way that we’re going to keep our downtown on the right path is by creating reasons for people to come downtown and socialize and hang out," said Mayor Mahan.

The mayor said taxable sales are near pre-pandemic level, but foot traffic lags.

The SoFA block party begins at 5:30p.m. on Thursday.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau. Follow him on Twitter, @JesseKTVU and on Instagram, @jessegontv.