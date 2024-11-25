San Jose hosts 'largest Christmas light maze in the country'

The holiday season is kicking off on San Jose, where a huge light maze opened at PayPal Park.

Organizers of "Enchant Christmas" say they have created the largest holiday light maze in the country with 80,000 square feet of light sculptures.

One of the most popular attractions, among people of all ages, is the ice skating rink.

"It’s a great time," said a skater named Izzy. "There’s great music, great lights, a lot of families here."



Some nights at "Enchant" will have themes, like date night, ugly Christmas sweater night and family photo night out.

Also, there's an interactive dance floor, a shopping village, food, and, of course, a chance to get a photo with Santa.

Enchant is open through Dec. 29. For more information, click here.