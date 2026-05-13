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San Jose child hospitalized after suffering medical emergency

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Published  May 13, 2026 1:10pm PDT
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose child hospitalized after suffering medical emergency

San Jose child hospitalized after suffering medical emergency

Emergency responders were called just before 10 a.m. to the 1200 block of Lancelot Lane to reports of a juvenile suffering an unspecified medical emergency.

The Brief

    • Emergency responders were called just before 10 a.m. to the 1200 block of Lancelot Lane to reports of a child suffering an unspecified medical emergency.
    • The child was taken to a hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.
    • The child's age and the exact nature of their medical emergency were not immediately known.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A child in San Jose was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition Wednesday morning after suffering a medical emergency, authorities said.

Initial report

What we know:

The San Jose Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Lancelot Lane, near Mount Pleasant Park, just before 10 a.m. after reports of a person having trouble breathing. The San Jose Police Department later said the patient was a child experiencing an unspecified medical emergency.

Condition

The child was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.

What we don't know:

The child’s age and the exact nature of the medical emergency were not immediately known. 

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KTVU for updates.

The Source: San Jose Fire Department, San Jose Police Department

San JoseNews