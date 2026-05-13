San Jose child hospitalized after suffering medical emergency
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A child in San Jose was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition Wednesday morning after suffering a medical emergency, authorities said.
Initial report
What we know:
The San Jose Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Lancelot Lane, near Mount Pleasant Park, just before 10 a.m. after reports of a person having trouble breathing. The San Jose Police Department later said the patient was a child experiencing an unspecified medical emergency.
Condition
The child was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.
What we don't know:
The child’s age and the exact nature of the medical emergency were not immediately known.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KTVU for updates.
The Source: San Jose Fire Department, San Jose Police Department