San Jose library launches new contactless service

The San Jose Public Library is announcing its new contactless service that allows library members to place requests and borrow physical items from the library's catalog.

The library's last day of operations was on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, members have not had access to physical items from the library.

The launch for the new Express Pickup service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Edenvale Branch Library.

To ensure the well-being of library staff and customers, this will be an outdoor service that requires the practice of social distancing. In addition, all library materials will be quarantined for three days before released to the public.

SJPL Express Pickup will be available Monday-Saturday from 1-6 p.m. at several library locations. For more information, people can visit sjpl.org/ExpressPickup.

