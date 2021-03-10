San Jose man arrested for machete attack at former Sunnyvale workplace

article

A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly attacking someone with a machete at his former workplace in Sunnyvale, the city's Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

San Jose resident Ryan Jean-Simon was arrested after officers responded at 12:56 p.m. Monday to the business in the 500 block of Mercury Drive on a report of a machete attack and arrived to find the victim lying in the parking lot with several large lacerations and a fracture.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, and investigators identified the suspect as Jean-Simon, who had been fired from the business in January. He was located and arrested without incident and was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Ben Holt at (408) 730-7143 or bholt@sunnyvale.ca.gov.