San Jose man arrested on suspicion of planting explosive device near councilwoman's home

article

San Jose police on Thursday said they arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of planting an explosive device 18 months ago at the home of an elected official.

Andres Navarro, 33, was taken into custody on Tuesday after detectives searched his home and found a" field guide for improvised explosives at his residence."

However, as of Thursday, Navarro was no longer in jail, according to online records.

San Jose police did not identify the elected official, but they did say that the device was found on June 14, 2022, at the intersection of Delmas and Coe avenues.

At the time, the Bay Area News Group reported the device was found at the home of San Jose City Councilwoman Dev Davis.

Davis was home with her family in the Willow Glen neighborhood when a neighbor found a suspicious device near the house, the news organization reported.

The device was seized, rendered safe, then booked as evidence, police said.

No motive was given for planting the bomb, and police didn't explain what took so long to connect Navarro to the councilwoman.

Other than the field guide, police also didn't detail what other evidence they had against Navarro before arresting him.

KTVU reached out to prosecutors to see what Navaro has been charged with and to find out if there is any connection between him and Davis, but did not immediately hear back.

Davis was elected to the City Council in 2016 and won reelection in 2020. She ran unsuccessfully for mayor in the June 7 primary election.

She currently represents District 6.

Her chief of staff told KTVU on Thursday that the councilwoman was made aware of the arrest on Wednesday night but she declined further comment because she didn't know if she would be called to testify.

In a statement to the Bay Area News Group at the time, Davis said she was "seriously disturbed" that someone might have targeted her because she is an elected official.

"This further erodes our democracy and our ability to attract good people to run for public office," she said.

San Jose police say this device was found near the home of an elected official in June 2022.



