San Jose man arrested on suspicion of Saturday stabbing death

article

A man has been arrested in San Jose on suspicion of stabbing and killing a man on Saturday, the San Jose Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Nhan Vinh Chi, 44, of San Jose, was arrested on Sunday at a residence in Sunnyvale.

On Saturday morning at about 2 a.m., police responded to the 1700 block of McKee Road on a report of a person stabbed. An adult male was discovered at the location with at least one stab wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was the 29th homicide of the year for San Jose.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. Chi was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of homicide and the District Attorney has not yet announced any charges.



