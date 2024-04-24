San Jose man falls to death while hiking with wife along Oregon coast

article

A 69-year-old San Jose man plunged over 300 feet to his death on Sunday while hiking with his wife along Oregon's coast, authorities said.

The hiker, identified as Richard Ehrhart from San Jose, had gotten separated from his wife as they hiked a coastal trail near Natural Bridges, the Curry County Sheriff's Office said.

"We here at the Curry County Sheriff’s Office express our condolences to the family and friends of Richard Ehrhart," the sheriff's office said. "We also want to remind everyone of the dangers of hiking the coastal trails, and to please be safe."

Ehrhar's wife had returned to their car without knowing that her husband had fallen, authorities said.

Sheriff's officials said another hiker in the area called 911 at about 2:35 p.m. to report that he had seen a deceased person on rocks below him.

Search and rescue crews rappelled about 300 feet down steep terrain to reach the victim. His body was brought up and carried to the parking area, where Ehrhart's body was given over to Redwood Memorial.

Authorities have not provided details on how Ehrhart fell from the trail.