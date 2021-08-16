San Jose mayor calls for resignation of Santa Clara County sheriff citing myriad of problems

article

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on Monday called for the resignation of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith, whom he says has overseen a myriad of problems from the jails to pay-to-play schemes.

Liccardo, a former prosecutor, said it was time for Smith to go because of a series of egregious abuses in recent years.

Investigations have exposed members of the sheriff's department who have beaten inmates, resulting in death and serious injuries and then covered up evidence exhibiting a "persistent noncompliance" with independent monitors, he said. The scandals have come with a high cost, Liccardo said, pointing to tens of millions in taxpayer funds paid to settle civil rights lawsuits.

As the most recent example, the 2018 case of Andrew Hogan was settled for $10 million. Hogan had been in the back of a Santa Clara County custody and in the throes of a mental health crisis when he started banging his head against a jail transport van. The damage he caused as guards looked on was permanent.

Liccardo also cited two consent decrees resulting in $450 million in public expenditure to improve jail operations and conditions, an ongoing bribery criminal investigation which resulted in three indictments of two of Smith's top aides and a campaign fundraiser, and a play-to-pay scandal relating to $300,000 in union contributions for her 2018 re-election.

Liccardo has no official say over the sheriff's position; the board of supervisors does. But he is a powerful voice in Silicon Valley politics and his call goes beyond the investigation into the county jails that two supervisors requested last week.

Smith's office did not immediately respond. Neither did the Santa Clara County Deputy Sheriff's union.

Smith was first elected in 1998 and won her sixth term in 2018. She was the first elected female sheriff in California. Her current term ends in 2022.

LaDoris Cordell, San Jose's retired Independent Police Auditor and Santa Clara Superior Court judge, said she didn't exactly know what prompted Liccardo to speak out now.

But she said that she is in full support of Smith's resignation because she has been "outraged" be the sheriff's behavior for years.

The tipping point for Cordell were revelations that on Nov. 30, close to three-dozen Santa Clara County jail inmates spent nearly six minutes viciously beating a man they suspected had informed on his fellow gang members, and at no point did correctional officers try to stop it, the Mercury News reported.

KTVU's Lisa Fernandez contributed to this report.