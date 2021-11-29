San Jose police arrest daycare worker suspected of sexually abusing a child

San Jose police on Monday announced the arrest of a 62-year-old daycare worker accused of multiple counts of sexual abuse of a child. And investigators said they believe there may be additional victims.

On Nov. 29, 2021, San Jose police announced the arrest of Julio Cesar Carrasco-Diaz on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts upon a child under 14 years old. (San Jose Police Dept. )

Police said Julio Cesar Carrasco-Diaz worked at a licensed residential daycare center in the 1000 block of McGinness Avenue. Investigators said that the victim reported being sexually assaulted by the suspect over a period of several years, from 2011 through 2019.

"These incidents were recently reported and we believe there could be more victims because of the suspect’s employment status at the time of the abuse," San Jose police said in a news release.

Carrasco-Diaz was arrested on Nov. 22 and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of lewd or lascivious acts on a child under 14 years old.

Police asked anyone with information about this case or other cases involving the suspect to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-537-1394.

The public can also submit anonymous tips by using the P3TIPS mobile app, by calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers website here.

