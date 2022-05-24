San Jose police arrest ex-employee of felony stalking and seize his guns

article

San Jose police on Monday announced the arrest of an ex-employee from a local construction company on felony stalking charges and seized multiple guns and ammunition from him.

Officer Steve Aponte identified the suspect as Bryan Velasquez, 43, of San Jose, who was not immediately available for comment. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney to represent him.

Velasquez had been fired from his company in January.

About four months later, the company called police to say that Velasquez had been "engaging in stalking behavior towards multiple co-workers."

Police said that Velasquez's behavior was escalating and he began posting pictures of himself pointing firearms on social media, sending e-mails to employees with threats littered with profanity, and using his intimate knowledge about where his former co-workers lived and what they did every day.

A records check also revealed that Velasquez had several firearms registered to him, police said.

Last week, the San José Police Department's Covert Response Unit and MERGE Unit took Velasquez into custody.

Police also seized two AR-pattern assault rifles, high capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, tactical body armor and materials to manufacture and assemble ghost guns.

Last year, almost to the day, Sam Cassidy, 57, a disgruntled VTA rail technician, killed nine people and then killed himself in San Jose.

Cassidy had expressed hatred about his job and colleagues going back years.

Anyone with information about this case or similar incidents involving this suspect are urged to contact Detective Sergeant Byers #4152 of the SJPD Crime Strategies Unit with any information about this incident at (408) 277-3835 or e-mail 4152@sanjoseca.gov.