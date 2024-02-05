San Jose police arrest homicide suspect who allegedly tried to run

article

San Jose police on Monday announced they arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a homicide late last year.

Police said they took Bonifascio Limon into custody on Feb. 1 in connection to a shooting death of a man on Dec. 30, 2023, near Calle De Guadalupe and Plaza De Guadalupe.

Police did not say what evidence led them to believe Limon was the shooter.

But they did say that the San Jose police "air support unit," as well as Automated License Plate Reader cameras helped track Limon to a home in San Jose.

Limon was arrested after he tried to run, police said.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on a homicide charge.