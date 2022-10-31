San Jose police arrest man in February murder of 26-year-old woman

article

San Jose police said they made an arrest last week in the homicide of a 26-year-woman.

Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, 39, of San José, was taken into custody for the Feb. 24 murder of Areli Trujillo.

Trujillo was found unresponsive when officers arrived at the home on the 3000 block of Driftwood Drive, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives found her injuries to be suspicious, and an investigation ensued. It was determined that Trujillo died of asphyxiation and blunt head trauma, medical examiners said.

Flores-Rogel was found and arrested in Santa Clara around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, police said. He was booked into jail for homicide.

It's still unclear the motive or circumstances around her murder.