Early Halloween festivities in San Jose end in violence

article

San Jose police responded to two separate fatal shootings and a stabbing on Friday and Saturday. According to police, the crimes happened within two hours of each other as Halloween weekend festivities turned violent.

One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Friday in San Jose. Police say the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. near Melbourne Blvd. and Kaufmann Court.

Neighbors say they were woken up by gunshots and piercing screams.

"I heard a bunch of yelling, screaming…commotion down the street. I'd never heard that before, that loud," said Saul Valenzuela, a San Jose resident who lives five doors down from where the shooting occurred, said.

About an later, around 12:45 p.m., three miles north, SJPD responded to a second deadly shooting on Madera Drive and 12th st. Officers say they performed chest compressions on the shooting victim, but he later died at the scene. The shooting happened what be appeared to be a Halloween party. Guests dressed in costumes gave witness statements to police.

30 minutes after the second shooting, at approximately 1:17 a.m. on Saturday, a double stabbing on south 1st street sent two people to the hospital. According to police, one victim in critical condition. Police responded to the area near the Miami Beach Club where another Halloween party appeared to be letting out.

Residents on Melbourne Blvd, say they're questioning whether it's time to leave their once family-friendly neighborhood. They say police are frequently called for domestic disturbances.

Valenzuela says instead of moving away, dozens of neighbors are interested in starting a neighborhood watch, to address public safety.

"I'm pretty sure this neighborhood can be cleaned up," Valenzuela said. "It takes time and effort, but it can be done. It's not impossible."