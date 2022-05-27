26-year-old woman found dead in San Jose home ruled a homicide

article

The death of woman earlier this year in West San Jose is being investigated as a homicide, police said Friday.

Officers responded to reports of a body found, about 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 24, at a home in the 3000 block of Driftwood Drive, in the city's David-Rosemary neighborhood.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to San Jose police.

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy and determined the woman had suspicious injuries.It was determined the woman died of asphyxiation and blunt head trauma, medical examiners said.

The women's death was deemed a homicide. She was identified as 16-year-old Areli Trujillo.

Police have not identified a suspect.

The death is San Jose's 12th homicide this year.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to Contact Detective Sgt. White #4104 or Detective Reckas #3440 of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.