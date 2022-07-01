San Jose police arrest man in Vegas for stabbing woman to death

article

San Jose police said they arrested a man in Las Vegas for stabbing a woman to death last month.

Sgt. Christian Camarillo said on Friday that Kenneth Rogers, 37, of Alameda County was taken into custody by law enforcement in Las Vegas on June 20 and booked into the Clark County Jail, where he is in custody until he is extradited to Santa Clara County.

Camarillo said Rogers is accused of stabbing Ieshae Lashawn Rice, 29, of San Jose on May 15 at 11:20 a.m. in the 5200 block of Vera Lane. Rice died at the scene.

Police did not discuss the motive or the relationship, if any, between Rogers and Rice.

It's unclear how and why Rogers ended up in Vegas.

Police emphasized that he was on Post Release Community Supervision at the time of the homicide, which was the city's 9th of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to Contact Detective Sergeant White #4104 or Detective Reckas #3440 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 4104@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3440@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.