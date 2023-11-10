San Jose police arrest pair in Romanian organized crime string

article

San Jose police announced Friday that two men have been arrested in connection to what they describe as a Romanian organized crime spree, where the suspects target members of the Asian and Indian communities.

The two were identified as Mogos Constantin, 35, and Renaldo Vaduva, 19.

This week, police served search warrants in San Jose and Livermore thought to be connected to about 25 criminal cases, spanning from July to October. The crimes included armed carjacking, armed robbery, strong arm robbery, and grand theft.

Police found $13,000 in cash, three cars and evidence possibly associated to the crimes of jewelry swap scams, Facebook Marketplace vehicle scams, credit card skimmers, and money laundering.

San Jose police described the typical modus operandi of the scam.

The suspects will approach an elderly person in a car, while they are outside or on the sidewalk.

Usually, there is a male driver and at least one or more female passengers.

They will ask the elderly person for directions or pretend it's their birthday.

The suspects then thank the elderly person by placing fake costume jewelry on them, often swapping out real jewelry for the fake jewelry and forcibly taking real jewelry.

The suspects often drive new SUV rental vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Grodin #4591 of the San José Police Department's Robbery Unit at (408) 277-4166 or e-mail 4591@sanjoseca.gov.