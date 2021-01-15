San Jose police arrest suspected gunman who fired on street, at officers

San Jose police on Friday arrested a suspected gunman after many people called in to say they were aware of a man firing a gun on a street corner early in the morning and who later fired at police officers.

Police said the shooting was reported about 4:30 a.m. near Lynette and Duffy ways.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said the man shot at police, too.

About 9 a.m., Sgt. Christian Camarillo said officers had surrounded a home believed to have the gunman inside.

Just about 9:30 a.m., police said they had arrested the suspected gunman, who wasn't immediately identified.

Camarillo said fortunately, no one was hurt.