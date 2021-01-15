Expand / Collapse search

San Jose police arrest suspected gunman who fired on street, at officers

By Jorge Bustos, KTVU and KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police surround home with suspected gunman

San Jose police surround home with suspected gunman

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Friday arrested a suspected gunman after many people called in to say they were aware of a man firing a gun on a street corner early in the morning and who later fired at police officers.

Police said the shooting was reported about 4:30 a.m. near Lynette and Duffy ways.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said the man shot at police, too. 

About 9 a.m., Sgt. Christian Camarillo said officers had surrounded a home believed to have the gunman inside.

Just about 9:30 a.m., police said they had arrested the suspected gunman, who wasn't immediately identified.

Camarillo said fortunately, no one was hurt. 

San Jose police looking for gunman

KTVUSan Jose police looking for gunman