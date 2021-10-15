San Jose police arrest third man in financial elder abuse scheme

article

San Jose police said Friday they have arrested the final suspect involved in a scheme to financially abuse and steal from a 75-year-old San Jose man.

Officers said the elder victim had $140,000 taken from him by the time police were made aware of the theft on July 21 of this year.

After the crime was reported, the financial crimes unit detectives on July 29 arrested two brothers, Henry Truong, 31, and Dung Truong, 36, as co-conspirators.

The San Jose Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit arrested Dung Truong, 36, of San Jose for elder fraud, conspiracy, two counts of grand theft, and one count of attempted grand theft. (San Jose Police Department via Bay City News)

Further investigation with the help of the District Attorney's Elder Fraud Unit led to the arrest of a third co-conspirator, 41-year-old Phuc Huynh of Los Angeles.

Police said Huynh is believed to be the courier of the scheme. He was located and arrested in San Jose on Oct. 6.

The three suspects are accused of elder fraud, conspiracy, two counts of grand theft and one count of attempted grand theft.

The San Jose Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit arrested Henry Truong, 31, of San Jose for elder fraud, conspiracy, two counts of grand theft, and one count of attempted grand theft. (San Jose Police Department via Bay City News)

Advertisement

San Jose police are requesting anyone with additional information to contact the department's financial crimes unit at (408) 277-4521. Individuals can also submit crime tips by calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.