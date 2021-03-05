San Jose police investigating 7th homicide this year

San Jose police raced to two shooting scenes in less than eight hours.

The most recent was reported about 6 a.m. on Friday. Police said they sent units to the scene of a shooting in the 2800 block of Glen Keats Court. The adult male victim, who was initially said to have suffered possible life-threatening injuries, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics, police said.

No suspects have been identified or are in custody, police said. The motive and circumstances surrounding San Jose's 7th homicide this year are under investigation.

Santa Clara County Coroner's office will release the identity of the victim once it is confirmed and next of kin have been notified.

That follows a Thursday night shooting near the Mi Ranchito Produce Market.

That shooting was reported at 10:15 p.m. on Alum Rock Avenue, a few blocks from the Interstate Highway 680 interchange.

Police said the man's injuries are non-life-threatening.

No more details were provided on the earlier shooting.