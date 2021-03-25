San Jose police investigating triple shooting with injuries near Brigadoon Park

San Jose police are at the scene of a triple shooting in the Willow Creek neighborhood Thursday night. Police say one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

SJPD posted on social media at around 8:30 p.m. that units were at the scene of the incident in the area of Brigadoon Park on Brigadoon Way at Daniel Maloney Drive.

Two other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not immediately have any suspect information to share.

The park is located adjacent to John J. Montgomery Elementary School and Silver Creek High School.

Brigadoon Way, Camperdown Way and Daniel Maloney Drive were closed to traffic as the investigation continues.

Bay City News contributed to this story.