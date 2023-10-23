Expand / Collapse search

San Jose police make gun-related arrests at sideshows

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said officers broke up two separate sideshows overnight.

Police say cars and hundreds of spectators gathered at the Camden Avenue offramp from Highway 85 at 1 a.m. Monday. 

And at 2 a.m., there was another sideshow at Hamilton Avenue and Meridian Boulevard.


Police wrote 10 citations, including one for hit-and-run driving. They arrested two people in connection with possessing guns.

Three cars were also impounded. 
 