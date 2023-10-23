San Jose police make gun-related arrests at sideshows

San Jose police said officers broke up two separate sideshows overnight.

Police say cars and hundreds of spectators gathered at the Camden Avenue offramp from Highway 85 at 1 a.m. Monday.

And at 2 a.m., there was another sideshow at Hamilton Avenue and Meridian Boulevard.



Police wrote 10 citations, including one for hit-and-run driving. They arrested two people in connection with possessing guns.

Three cars were also impounded.

