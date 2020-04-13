San Jose police need help searching for bank robbery suspect

article

San Jose police say a man robbed a US Bank last month and are asking the public's help in their search for the suspect.

Police said the robbery happened Tuesday afternoon March 17 at the bank, located at 1099 Lincoln Ave.

The suspect entered the bank, passed a demand note to the teller, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said on Monday.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the bank in a 2010-2013 gray Kia Soul with damage to the left front fender and also on the left rear passenger door.

"The plate possibly begins with "7W" or "7M" and possibly ends with "573" or “577," SJPD said in a news release.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his 20s, 5' 9" to 5' 11" tall, with a thin build, reddish brown hair, wearing a black Adidas hoodie, and a black hat with "SECURITY" on the crown and top of brim. He also had aviator sunglasses, dark jeans, and dark shoes. Police said the suspect apppeared to have long hair tucked into his cap.

If you have information about the suspect or vehicle you are urged to contact San Jose Police Department's Robbery Unit at 408-277-4166. You can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).