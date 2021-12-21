San Jose police negotiating with alleged armed suspect barricaded in RV

San Jose police on Tuesday issued an alert about a man brandishing "what is believed to be a rifle" at several people near the UPS customer center in the 2000 block of S. 7th Street.

Police said the man had barricaded himself inside an RV near the center.

UPS employees have sheltered in place.

The call came in at 7:40 a.m.

At about 9:30 a.m., police said that tactical negotiators were on scene negotiating with the man. As of noon, there were no reports of injuries or shots fired.

The road was closed in both directions on S. 7th Street.

