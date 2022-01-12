San Jose police race to scene of latest fatal traffic collision

San Jose police raced to the scene of a fatal car accident on Wednesday, where one person died and two people were injured.

The accident, involving two cars, was reported just after 8 a.m. at S. White Road and Almond Drive.

No further details were released.

This now becomes San Jose's fourth traffic fatality of 2022.

On Tuesday, a traffic collision killed a man on foot in the area of Curtner and Canoas Garden avenues between State Route 87 and the Almaden Expressway.

