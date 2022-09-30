San Jose police release photo of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

article

San Jose police released photos of a suspect vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this year in hopes of finding the driver.

Officers responded to a traffic collision at around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the area of Senter Road and Capitol Expressway.

Authorities learned that a truck was traveling northbound on Senter Road near Capitol Expressway when the driver hit a man crossing the road. Officers said the man was outside any marked crosswalk.

Officers said the driver fled the scene after the collision and has not been found.

The police department obtained surveillance images of the suspect vehicle and later determined that the involved vehicle possibly a 2001 to 2004 green Toyota Tacoma with an extended cab.