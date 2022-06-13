San Jose police say bystander was killed in domestic violence murder-suicide

San Jose police are investigating the shooting death of three people, a crime they’re characterizing as a murder-suicide, which involves a bystander who tried to intervene in a domestic violence disupte.

It happened in a part of the city not accustomed to violence, within walking distance of some of the most well-known names in technology.

At around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, after getting reports of multiple people shot, San Jose police responded to Crescent Village Apartments near Cisco Way and River Oaks Parkway.

A woman at the complex who didn’t want to be identified said she was watching a movie when she heard something unusual.

"But I thought it was like knocking or fireworks because this is a pretty safe neighborhood. So, I didn't expect it to be a shooting."

After arriving on the scene, police found three people had to been shot and killed just outside the building, two men and a woman, with at least one gunshot each.

In the middle of the night, having little information, some residents were on edge.

"We don't know if the shooter is still out there you know we don't know if he's going to like come up. We don't know if it was a random robbery. We don't know if it was targeted. So, obviously, it's a very scary thing," said the woman who didn’t want to be identified.

After a preliminary investigation, police said it appeared to be a murder-suicide. They said a couple in a parking lot was having a domestic dispute when an uninvolved man tried to intervene.

Police say the man in the dispute shot the bystander, the woman, then turned the gun on himself.

A shooting of any kind is rare in this neighborhood with high-end apartments surrounded by tech companies and tech workers.

"We think it’s a safe neighborhood, and that’s why we got a place here, so we moved here last October after some research because it’s close to Intel campus and also Cisco campus," said a tech worker named Bharath.

Around the corner from the crime scene, investigators examined an SUV, but have not said how the vehicle might be linked to the crime.

By afternoon, as more residents learned about what happened, it appeared there was no danger to the public.

Still, some said they need to know more before they can fully relax.

"It’s a little unsettling, something like this happening, yeah, a bit shocking," said Kee Regulagedda, a resident of the building.

"Once we understand more I think we’ll feel a little more comfortable," said Bharath.

The identities of all involved have not yet been released, nor has a motive.

The murders bring this year’s homicide rate in San Jose to 16.























