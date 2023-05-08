San Jose police say Cinco de Mayo freeway closures were necessary, state senator still wants a review

After being criticized by four members of the San Jose City Council and many in the community, officials in San Jose said closing freeway exits was necessary to maintain public safety during Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

The San Jose Police Department claims it responded to over 2,600 service calls, issued more than 400 citations and seized multiple guns this past weekend.

City officials said the freeway closures are not new and over the years this strategy has helped to reduce crime and traffic jams during Cinco de Mayo. But a local state senator said the closures temporarily divided the city, and he still wants an investigation.

"It segregated the city and that’s what I’m upset about," said state Sen. David Cortese (D), who represents District 15.

San Jose Police said they took preventive steps during Cinco de Mayo celebrations to maintain public safety. San Jose police said years ago officers witnessed reckless driving, sideshow activity and other crimes. They intended for the recent closures to prevent traffic gridlock and not to infringe on people’s ability to celebrate. Cortese said he supports maintaining safety but still believes the closures were not handled fairly.

"We know for a fact now that interchanges and intersections coming the opposite way from west to east, on the other side of town from West Valley to Downtown, were wide open. At the same time, the ones coming from the east side were blocked," Cortese said.

San Jose police said they received 2,642 service calls, made 115 arrests, impounded 30 vehicles and seized six firearms from May 5 to May 7. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan weighed in on the issue saying freeway closures are also used during other large events.

"The reality is that we have a half-dozen events or so every year in San Jose where our police department works with CHP and Caltrans to control traffic including [shutting] down off ramps. It’s true for our 4th of July day, Veterans Day and our 408 Day, and a number of other events," Mahan said.

Caltrans said they were asked to assist SJPD and CHP with closures, and they agreed to help them. Cortese said he’s writing a memorandum to bring this weekend’s freeway closures to the attention of Caltrans’ director, so he can review what happened.

"This is a civil rights issue and I want to get the director to agree that Caltrans won’t behave in this kind of behavior again. It’s their jurisdiction. Those off-ramps are controlled by them. They didn’t have to do that," Cortese said.

Mayor Mahan also said he spoke with the San Jose police chief and Caltrans. He said in the future, he’d like to see information about closures communicated earlier and more effectively for large events.