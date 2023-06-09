San Jose police suspect alcohol a factor in deadly crash that killed teen pedestrian

article

San Jose police on Friday confirmed to KTVU that they suspect alcohol was a factor in a deadly crash where a 15-year-old pedestrian was killed this week.

Police said the victim, Justin Estira, and the teenage girl driver were at a party prior to the collision. Police did not have the location of the party.

Witnesses said that the victim had been "partying" before he was struck by a Subaru sedan on Rinconada Drive early Wednesday morning.

Police said final results of alcoholic beverage consumption are pending from a county lab.

Police said the driver was traveling at low speeds when the boy was struck. The driver, who was not identified by police, stayed at the scene, cooperated with police and was released into the custody of her parents.

Estira was a student at Willow Glen High School according to San Jose Unified School District.

KTVU's Dave Detling contributed to this report.