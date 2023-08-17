San Jose ranks second in top US cities to raise a family

The largest city in the Bay Area has been ranked as one of the top U.S. cities for raising a family.

U.S. News & World Report considered multiple factors in compiling the list, including the cost of living, median salary, and the quality of high school education.

Factoring these elements, San Jose came in as second-best with Huntsville, Alabama claiming the top spot.

San Jose earned a high ranking for having the best college readiness among high school students.

Among the top 25 cities, no other Californian city made the list.