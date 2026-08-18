2 stabbed in San Jose road rage incident; suspect at large
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Two men were stabbed during a road rage dispute in San Jose on Tuesday, and police are searching for the assailant.
Stabbings near Curtner and Cottle avenues
What we know:
San Jose police officers responded to reports of a road rage incident near Curtner and Cottle avenues at around 11:45 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from at least one stab wound each, according to authorities. Paramedics transported both victims to a local hospital for treatment.
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Police search for fleeing suspect
Why you should care:
The unidentified suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and remains at large. Police have not released a description of the suspect or any involved vehicles.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the San Jose Police Department,