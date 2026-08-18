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2 stabbed in San Jose road rage incident; suspect at large

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San Jose
Published August 18, 2026 1:08 PM PDT
Published August 18, 2026 1:08 PM PDT
2 stabbed in San Jose road rage confrontation
2 stabbed in San Jose road rage confrontation

2 stabbed in San Jose road rage confrontation

Two men were stabbed during a road rage dispute near Curtner and Cottle avenues in San Jose around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The Brief

    • Two men were stabbed during a road rage dispute near Curtner and Cottle avenues in San Jose around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.
    • Both victims were taken to a local hospital after suffering at least one stab wound each.
    • The suspect fled before police arrived and remains at large; no suspect or vehicle description has been released.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Two men were stabbed during a road rage dispute in San Jose on Tuesday, and police are searching for the assailant.

Stabbings near Curtner and Cottle avenues

What we know:

San Jose police officers responded to reports of a road rage incident near Curtner and Cottle avenues at around 11:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from at least one stab wound each, according to authorities. Paramedics transported both victims to a local hospital for treatment.

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Police search for fleeing suspect

Why you should care:

The unidentified suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and remains at large. Police have not released a description of the suspect or any involved vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing.

2 stabbed in San Jose road rage incident; suspect at large
2 stabbed in San Jose road rage incident; suspect at large

2 stabbed in San Jose road rage incident; suspect at large

Two men were stabbed during a road rage dispute near Curtner and Cottle avenues in San Jose around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Aerial video from SkyFox shows police presence in the area.

The Source: This story was written based on information from the San Jose Police Department,

San JoseCrime and Public Safety