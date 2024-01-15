San Jose sees first 2 pedestrian deaths of 2024

San Jose, a city with a persistent pedestrian death rate, has now seen its first two people killed by cars in 2024.

San Jose Police Officer Tanya Hernandez on Monday said that a man who was struck by the driver of a gray Acura in the area of Umbarger Road and Senter Road on Dec. 29, finally succumbed to his injuries and died on Saturday.

Then on Monday, just before 2 a.m., the driver of a 2005 silver GMC SUV struck a woman walking across Monterey Road in a marked crosswalk near Skyway Drive.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead there, police said.

Police said the driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Twenty six pedestrians died in San Jose in 2023.