Fans overjoyed after San Jose Sharks break 11-game losing streak

The San Jose Sharks played Philadelphia at SAP Center Tuesday night after getting off to a really, slow start this season. They hadn’t won a game yet, but the Sharks got their first win of the season.

The crowds here tonight were much smaller than at the beginning of the season, but some fans say they’re keeping their fingers crossed for more wins this season.

"It was great the guys really played their hearts out tonight, and it was a really exciting game all the way to the end," said Howard Bloom, of San Jose.

"Well, we can only go up. When you’re at the bottom, you can only go up," said Sharks fan Walter, from Patterson.

Some Sharks fans at Tuesday night’s game were trying to stay positive about the team’s record this season. Before playing Philadelphia, the Sharks hadn’t won a single matchup in the first 11 games of the season.

"If you’re out there on that ice playing, you’re meant to be there. You’re good enough to be there, you’re good enough to play against anybody there," Walter said.

Sharks General Manager Mike Grier has reportedly promised to make major changes soon if the team’s record doesn’t improve. Prior to Tuesday’s game, the Sharks have allowed their opponent to score 10 goals in back-to-back games while scoring only three total goals as team.

"Basically, it’s not a team right now. It’s a bunch of people on the ice, they can’t connect passes. I wish they could play better, have more trust in each other. Play a team game and right now, they’re not playing a team game," said A.J., from Stockton.

San Jose also tied an NHL record for the most losses to start a season and prior to playing Philadelphia, they’ve scored only 12 goals so far this year.

"Well, that’s another record for them but not a good one," said Gene from San Jose, who's been a Sharks fan since 1991.

Still, long-time Sharks fans are holding out hope that things will get better.

"We were so hopeful. We were coming in with so much excitement just to pump up the team," said Amour Gonzalez, of San Jose.

"They just don’t have the level of skill that it needs to get the job done. So, I hope they keep working hard and that pays off," Gene said.

As a Sharks season ticket holder, this hockey fan says he hopes the team remembers the fans as they play the rest of this season.

"We pay a lot of money to come here and watch them. We need some wins at least," A.J. said.

KTVU reached out to the Sharks for comment about the team’s record and future plans this season but didn’t hear back from them in time for this report.