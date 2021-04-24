San Jose shooting near 'The Grad' turns deadly; 14th homicide of the year
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police officers said a shooting near a new high-rise downtown called The Grad that is marketed as luxury off-campus housing for students turned deadly on Saturday, marking the 14th homicide of the year.
Police were called out to 88 E. San Carlos St. at 11:37 a.m.
The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died later in the day, police tweeted about 6:30 p.m. They provided no other information.
Police did not have a suspect or motive in the shooting and did not identify the victim.
Earlier Saturday, the department issued a statement about the city's 13th homicide in 2021.
In that one, investigators say, a motorcyclist attacked a pedestrian with his bike about 5 p.m. on April 8 on First Street near the airport and then left the scene.
That person died later at a hospital.
Anyone with information should contact the San Jose Police Department homicide unit at 408-277-5283.
Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 408-947-7867.