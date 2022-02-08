Expand / Collapse search

San Jose stabbing victim dies at hospital, police investigating 1st homicide of 2022

By KTVU staff
Crime scene of a fatal stabbing in San Jose. Feb. 8, 2022.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are investigating their first homicide of 2022 after a male victim was fatally stabbed on Tuesday. 

Police cleared the crime scene at around six in the evening where the victim was initially said to have suffered life-threatening injury. He later died at the hospital, police said. 

The stabbing happened at around 3:17 p.m. at the 1600 block of Tully Road near U.S. Highway 101 - Bayshore Freeway, according to police. 

There is no suspect information at this time. Police do not have a motive yet. 

This is a developing story. A news release on the incident is expected some time Wednesday morning, police said. 