San Jose stabbing victim dies at hospital, police investigating 1st homicide of 2022

San Jose police are investigating their first homicide of 2022 after a male victim was fatally stabbed on Tuesday.

Police cleared the crime scene at around six in the evening where the victim was initially said to have suffered life-threatening injury. He later died at the hospital, police said.

The stabbing happened at around 3:17 p.m. at the 1600 block of Tully Road near U.S. Highway 101 - Bayshore Freeway, according to police.

There is no suspect information at this time. Police do not have a motive yet.

This is a developing story. A news release on the incident is expected some time Wednesday morning, police said.