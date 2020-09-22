San Jose standoff with man barricaded inside his car ends with his surrender

Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday said a standoff with a barricaded suspect inside a car has now come to an end.

The situation started shortly after 2 a.m. at a gas station near Winchester Boulevard and Payne Avenue.

Authorities said the suspect ignored their repeated commands to get out of his car, following a brief pursuit.

Deputies used spike strips to stop his car.

The suspect surrendered around 5 a.m. and was taken to the hospital for undisclosed injuries.

No one else was hurt.

