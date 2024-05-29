San Jose State professor suspended over Palestine demonstrations

San Jose State University is temporarily suspending one of its professors in connection with her involvement in pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Sang Hea Kil is a professor of justice studies and the faculty advisor for the group, "Students for Justice in Palestine."



She posted on social media that the school letter that notified her she has been placed on administrative leave for violating university policies such as "engaging in harassing and offensive conduct."

The university didn’t specifically state what Kil did to warrant suspension, but alluded to certain actions in the suspension letter, first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

She said the accusations by the school are fails and that her fight for academic freedom will not stop.

