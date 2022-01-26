San Jose triple stabbing suspect gets killed by oncoming truck driver in Cupertino: police

San Jose police on Wednesday said a man wanted for stabbing three people at a home early in the morning ended up being killed in a nearby Cupertino traffic fatality on the highway.

The man's name was not immediately released, but San Jose police confirmed he had been seen intentionally trying to get hit by oncoming cars on State Route 85 about 4:45 a.m.

A truck driver did strike and kill him, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Ross Lee.

The truck driver stayed on scene and was cooperating.

About three hours earlier, San Jose police said that officers were called out to a house in the 2100 block of Tehama Avevnue about 2 a.m.

They found that three adult men had been stabbed.

None is expected to die, police said, and all were taken to the hospital.

There was no more immediate details on the motivation for the stabbing or why the suspect who was killed by oncoming traffic was intentionally trying to get hit.

