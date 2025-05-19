San Jose’s first charter school to close after graduation

It’s the end of an era for San Jose’s first charter school. El Primero High School, along with two other campuses operated by Downtown College Preparatory, will permanently close their doors after graduation next month.

Final graduating class

What we know:

"It was wonderful. I’ve been going here since like fifth grade," said Aaron Ledezma, a graduating senior who will attend San Francisco State University in the fall. "I still do have the time to enjoy it, but for other people not as much."

For Ledezma, the closure brings mixed emotions, pride in what he’s accomplished, and concern for his friends in lower grades.

"I do have some junior friends. Yeah, like, they are trying to find new schools," said Ledezma.

Downtown College Preparatory, based in San Jose, announced earlier this year it will also shutter El Camino Middle School and Alum Rock Middle School. Last year, the network closed Alum Rock High School. In a January letter, the school’s board of directors cited declining enrollment and a resulting "precarious financial position" as the driving forces behind the closures.

Sal Williams, an English teacher at El Primero and president of the school’s teachers’ union, said he would like to see more government oversight over charter schools in general.

"One of the reasons we’re closing is the building behind you," said Williams. "They took out a bond that, unfortunately, the bills caught up with them, and they’re having to close the entire organization."

Layoffs

The closures will result in the layoffs of around 100 teachers and staff.

"Some are still interviewing," said Williams.

Williams said faculty are struggling to find new positions that match the school’s close-knit community and its focus on supporting largely low-income students of color in preparing for and succeeding in college.

Among the approximately 950 students affected is Jackie Ortiz’s family. Her two children attend one of the closing schools.

"I love charters." said Ortiz. "These kinds of schools have more programs to help the kids."

She’s managed to find a new school for her 12-year-old, but is still searching for a good fit for her 13-year-old.

Graduation at El Primero High is scheduled for June 6. All Downtown College Prep schools will officially close on June 30.