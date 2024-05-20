Expand / Collapse search

San Leandro police arrest 13-year-old in fatal Safeway stabbing

By KTVU Staff
Published  May 20, 2024 7:02pm PDT
San Leandro
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in a deadly stabbing inside a Safeway in San Leandro.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - San Leandro police arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with a deadly stabbing inside a Safeway store, authorities said.

The stabbing happened on April 2 at a Safeway on Bancroft Avenue.

Authorities said 18-year-old Zion Gooden was stabbed in his arm and chest. He later died at a local trauma center.

Detectives with the San Leandro Police Department were able to piece together what led to the deadly stabbing. Investigators said a dispute occurred between Gooden and the 13-year-old suspect over an interaction the minor had with an associate of Gooden's.

That confrontation escalated into a fight, during which the juvenile stabbed Gooden.

The suspect was arrested last Thursday at his school.

A search warrant served at his residence yielded further evidence linking him to the crime.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s office has since filed criminal charges against the juvenile.