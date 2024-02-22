San Leandro police chief leaves department under cloud after investigation

article

The San Leandro police chief who was under an investigation since fall for unknown reasons has left the department with no explanation about why.

In a news release, the city said Abdul Pridgen's last day was Tuesday.

Pridgen was placed on paid leave in September 2023, while an investigation was conducted into allegations that he violated department policies.

In a statement, City Manager Fran Robustelli said that by law, she can't release any information about reasons for his departure and what the investigation revealed.

Pridgen was one of three people, including fired Oakland Police Chief Leronne Armstrong, to be presented to Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao as a candidate for a new chief in Oakland.

Thao rejected all three candidates that the Oakland Police Commission submitted to her. Oakland has been without a police chief for more than a year.

Efforts to reach Pridgen were not immediately successful.

Angela Averiett, the current police chief of Los Altos, will be San Leandro's interim chief starting April 2024.

She has been a law enforcement officer for two years, including serving as deputy chief for the Bay Area Rapid Transit District.

Current Interim Police Chief Kevin Hart will complete his role by the end of April 2024 due to restrictions related to his retired annuitant status.

San Leandro is still looking for a long-term police chief.