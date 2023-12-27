Oakland police chief finalists revealed; mayor Sheng Thao rejects all 3

article

Oakland's mayor on Wednesday sent back the names of the three police chief candidates submitted to her office after the city has been without a top law enforcement official for nearly a year.

The candidates are: former Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong who Mayor Sheng Thao fired in February over what an outside firm deemed two botched Internal Affairs investigations; San Leandro Police Chief Abdul Pridgen, who was placed on leave in September amid some sort of investigation into departmental policy violations that the city wouldn't reveal; and Kevin Hall, who is now the assistant police chief in Tucson, Ariz., according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.

In a statement from the mayor's office, Thao said she has requested a new list of candidates from the Oakland Police Commission.

"The Oakland Police Chief leads a critical component of the Mayor’s comprehensive community safety strategy," the statement said. "Mayor Thao thanks the Oakland Police Commission for their continued service and looks forward to working with the commissioners to select the best possible candidate for Oakland."

The Oakland Police Commission sent the mayor its list earlier this month.

Marsha Peterson, the commission's chair, did not respond to KTVU on Wednesday for comment, especially on sending Armstrong's name to the mayor.

The mayor's office also would not confirm the names to "maintain the integrity of the hiring process, we are not identifying the candidates."

Thao had previously said she had lost trust in Armstrong, after his repeated denials that he had done anything wrong after independent auditors deemed him "not credible" for failing to properly investigate one of his sergeants involved in a hit-and-run, and that there were deep problems and coverups in the department under his watch.

"I am no longer confident that Chief Armstrong can do the work that is needed to achieve the vision," she said in February. "Oakland needs a police department that welcomes opportunities for improvement rather than immediately rejecting criticism."

Armstrong has always maintained his innocence and he had been supported by many members of the police commission and groups, including the NAACP.

In September, an independent arbitrator later sided with Armstrong in his legal claim against the city but stopped short of recommending he be reinstated.

Pridgen became San Leandro’s police chief in 2021 after being passed over for the same job in Oakland. Before that, he served as Seaside’s police chief and was president of the California Police Chiefs Association.

When Pridgen arrived in Seaside in 2018, he was still actively involved in a lawsuit tied to his former position as assistant police chief in Fort Worth, Texas, where he leaked body-worn camera footage and personnel file of a white officer who arrested a Black woman after she called the police to report the alleged assault of her son.

Pridgen and a fellow officer sued the city of Fort Worth, alleging they should have been protected from retaliation under the Texas Whistleblower Act. But the Texas Supreme Court ruled in favor of the city in 2022, the Star-Telegram reported.

Hall has been assistant chief in Tucson since 2016.

He was in the running to be Seattle's police chief in 2022, but did not get that job.

It is unclear what the police commission will do next.