San Leandro police fire weapons during arrest

Published  February 17, 2025 12:30pm PST
San Leandro
San Leandro police shooting investigation

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - San Leandro police fired their weapons at a suspect during an arrest Sunday night, according to authorities. No one was hurt.

Assault investigation

What we know:

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. near 164th Avenue and East 14th Street, where officers were investigating an assault.

Officers made contact with the suspect, during which they fired their guns. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed what led to the officers discharging their weapons or how many officers were involved.

What's next:

The San Leandro Police Department is handing the investigation over to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

The Source: San Leandro police

