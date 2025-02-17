San Leandro police fire weapons during arrest
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - San Leandro police fired their weapons at a suspect during an arrest Sunday night, according to authorities. No one was hurt.
Assault investigation
What we know:
The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. near 164th Avenue and East 14th Street, where officers were investigating an assault.
Officers made contact with the suspect, during which they fired their guns.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not disclosed what led to the officers discharging their weapons or how many officers were involved.
What's next:
The San Leandro Police Department is handing the investigation over to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
