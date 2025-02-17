San Leandro police fire weapons during arrest

San Leandro police fired their weapons at a suspect during an arrest Sunday night, according to authorities. No one was hurt.

Assault investigation

What we know:

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. near 164th Avenue and East 14th Street, where officers were investigating an assault.

Featured article

Officers made contact with the suspect, during which they fired their guns.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed what led to the officers discharging their weapons or how many officers were involved.

What's next:

The San Leandro Police Department is handing the investigation over to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.