San Leandro police searching for missing 70-year-old woman

article

Police in San Leandro are searching Saturday afternoon for a 70-year-old woman, last seen about 7 p.m. Friday, believed to have walked away from the care facility where she lives.

Police said Ethel Henderson was last seen at the Juana Avenue care facility where she lives. She is black, 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 130 pounds, last seen wearing white pants and a black and white striped shirt.

Anyone with information that can assist in helping safely locate Ethel Henderson is asked to call 911 or the San Leandro Police Department at (510) 577-2740.