San Leandro home wrecked by car crash

Residents in one San Leandro neighborhood woke up to a shocking scene after an SUV crashed into the side of a home overnight.

The crash caused significant damage to the home and took out an entire corner of the living room. The home is located on 148th Avenue near Bancroft and the crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to witnesses, the collision was forceful enough to shake neighboring houses. A neighbor who identified himself only by his first name, Damareay, recounted the terrifying moment.

"I woke up to a sudden thud, then the house started shaking," he told KTVU.

San Leandro Police said the man found inside the crashed SUV had serious injuries, but police could not confirm whether he was the driver.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A home in San Leandro was red tagged after it was struck by a driver. No one in the home was injured.

Damareay witnessed the distressing aftermath.

"I was shocked," he said, "the guy was moaning because of the pain. I saw them pull him out and put him on the stretcher."

The 26-year-old son of the homeowner, who was inside the house at the time of the crash, escaped unharmed. The homeowner, Paul Blikh, expressed gratitude for his son's safety but is overwhelmed by the task of cleaning up and rebuilding the damaged property.

"The electrical stuff, I did it all myself. But now it's 40 years later, I'm 40 years older and a lot lazier," he said with a slight laugh. "I have no idea how to go about fixing it."

The home has been red-tagged due to the severity of the damage. PG&E crews were required to shut off the gas main to the affected property, but neighboring homes still have gas and electricity.

Prior to the crash, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office had informed the San Leandro Police about an SUV speeding in the neighborhood.

However, a San Leandro Police Lt. told KTVU officers did not pursue the vehicle, and they only responded to the scene after the crash occurred. Police do not believe the SUV was stolen, and currently, the driver is not facing any criminal charges.

As investigations continue, the homeowner remains uncertain about the situation.

"I have no words for this," Blikh said. "It’s something I did not expect."