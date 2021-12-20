San Leandro school board president dies after being struck by car

article

The San Leandro Unified School District president was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Friday, two days after he was elected by his colleagues to the post, according to the school superintendent.

Christian Rodriguez was struck by the car on Friday, according to SLUSD Superintendent Mike McLaughlin in a statement. McLaughlin announced that Rodriguez had died on Monday.

San Leandro police did not immediately respond for comment, such as where the collision took place or the status of the person who was driving the car.

He is survived by his wife, Marina, who he was walking with at the time, and their three children, his mother and extended family members, according to McLaughlin.

"As you can only imagine, his tragic, untimely death is enormously devastating for our entire San Leandro community," McLaughlin said in a statement. "Christian has been an indispensable member of our SLUSD family for many years now and was also a dear, cherished friend to so many of us."

Rodriguez was voted school board president on Dec. 15. The next day, Rodriguez tweeted what an honor it was to be trusted with this responsibility.

Assemblywoman Mia Bonta asked on Twitter for the community to support the Rodriguez family at this time.

Rodriguez’s death comes after Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan, 72, died last month after she was hit by a car in nearby Alameda.