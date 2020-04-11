San Mateo County authorities locate missing elderly man

article

UPDATE: Shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office located the man.

Authorities on Saturday are asking the public's help in finding a missing elderly man who is suffering from a medical condition.

Jerry Prine, 79, walked away from his home in Woodside about 11:45 a.m. Saturday and hasn't returned, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Prine is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black down vest, a blue plaid flannel shirt, black pants and dark colored shoes, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff Office at (650) 363-4911.